Angelina Jolie All Smiles With Kids Maddox and Zahara in Paris After Demanding 'Privacy' for Her Children: See Photos
It's hard to stay private when your mom is Angelina Jolie and your dad is Brad Pitt.
The Maleficent star's kids Maddox, 23, and Zahara, 19, were recently spotted out and about with their mother in Paris after the award-winning actress expressed her six children's desires to live away from the spotlight during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.
In photos obtained by OK!, Angelina, Maddox and Zahara all appeared in good spirits while bundled up on the Christmas-decorated streets of the French capital — where the 49-year-old is shooting her next movie Stitches. Her recently-released biopic, Maria, was also filmed in Paris.
For the occasion, Angelina was dressed in a stylish black peacoat and wore her blonde hair down, while Pax stayed warm in a brown winter hat, a gray coat and a purple sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Zahara sported blue jeans, a black-and-white cardigan and a tan jacket.
The sighting of Angelina and two of her and ex Brad's six kids — Maddox, Pax, 20, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — comes less than one week after she opened up about her children's wish to stay away from paparazzi's flashing cameras.
"My kids, I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — they want to be private. Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy," she explained while appearing on the Thursday, December 5, episode of The Tonight Show.
Shiloh made headlines in May when she filed to legally remove Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday.
When host Jimmy Fallon mentioned how avoiding the public "must get so tricky because everyone’s famous," Angelina declared: "But it wasn’t their choice. So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable on talk shows. And some people are not."
Angelina then let out a laugh, as she admitted earlier in her chat with Jimmy that talk shows are "so not her thing."
"By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for, like, a decade. And you know this!" the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress confessed regarding her rare participation in a late-night show.
Elsewhere in her interview with the comedian, Angelina revealed what her "fall-back career" would have been if she wasn't one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.
Noting the job would be as a funeral director, Angelina elaborated: "My grandfather died, and I remember thinking this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life. And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought, 'This would be a great career path for me... I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here.'"