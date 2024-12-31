Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement After Tense 8-Year Legal Battle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement — eight years after the latter filed to end their two-year marriage.
According to Jolie's lawyers, the former flames, who split in 2016, signed off on their divorce papers on Monday, December 30.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People in a statement. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
A source close to Jolie added, "She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, just days after the pair went on a private plane, where the actor, 61, was allegedly abusive to her and their six children. He was not charged by authorities.
The pair then couldn't come to a decision on custody issues when it came to their six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. They also fought over their $164 million French estate and winery they shared, Château Miraval, which is where they got married in 2014.
In 2016, a source told People: "There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have."
The insider added that "it did not reach the level of physical abuse. [Pitt] did not hit his child in the face in any way. ... He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
They were declared legally single in 2019.
Four months later, the couple said they would handle their divorce in a private manner.
“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a statement read at the time.
Pitt sued Jolie in February 2022 after she sold her stake in the winery. For her part, the Tomb Raider alum filed a countersuit in which she claimed her ex was "waging a vindictive war against" her.
The lawsuit was filed by Nouvel, a business Jolie founded. The company claimed that the Fight Club star "masterminded" a plan to "seize control" of the estate after they split. The two are still feuding over the winery.
In November, Jolie ruled that Pitt must show documents, including emails and texts, that could prove Pitt did allegedly abuse her.
“I want to again emphasize that Angelina never wanted any of this. She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place,” Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy said in a statement. “To this day, Mr. Pitt has never been held accountable for his actions and has at all times controlled Miraval and the winery, yet he still demands more.”
The statement added: “She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits. If he does not, Angelina will defend herself in court by presenting the evidence necessary to demonstrate that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”
In November, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the Château Miraval case heading to trial.