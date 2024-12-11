Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Youngest Son Knox Makes Rare Outing 1 Month After Red Carpet Appearance With Famous Mom: Photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Knox, was seen in a rare outing in California in early December — almost one month after he stepped out for a red carpet appearance with his mom at the 2024 Governors Awards.
In the new photos, Knox, 16, who wore a pink T-shirt and cargo pants, was all smiles as he was seen making a grocery run in Los Feliz.
The teen appeared in good spirits as he was photographed outside the store.
As OK! previously reported, Knox walked the red carpet with his famous mom, 49, in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 17.
The mother-son duo looked dapper, with the Salt star wearing a yellow gown alongside her son, who sported a classic suit and buzzed hairstyle.
The mom-of-six, who split from the actor, 60, in 2016, recently shared how her children want to live away from the spotlight during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December.
"My kids, I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — they want to be private. Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy," she explained on the late-night talk show.
Host Jimmy Fallon mentioned how avoiding the public "must get so tricky because everyone’s famous," to which Angelina replied: "But it wasn’t their choice. So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable on talk shows. And some people are not."
Though Brad seems to be estranged from most of his kids, he is still longing to have a connection with them.
“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, especially during the holidays and his birthday this month,” an insider revealed to Page Six, adding that the celebrations “just don’t feel the same” without his offsprings by his side.