Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 16, Seen in L.A. After Source Claimed Brad Pitt 'Wishes' to Be 'Closer' to His Estranged Kids: Photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, is looking so grown up!
On Wednesday, February 26, the teenager was seen meeting a friend for lunch in West Hollywood. As OK! reported, the famous offspring now goes by Vivienne Jolie, having dropped her dad's surname from her own moniker due to their estranged relationship.
Vivienne looked fashion-forward in a plain white T-shirt, brown high-waisted trousers and a pair of black and white shoes. She also carried a black handbag and had her hair styled in a ponytail with two clips.
The high school student was all smiles alongside her pal.
The teen's outing comes a few months after an insider told a news outlet that the dad-of-six, 61, "is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them."
The Hollywood hunk's dynamic with his six children went sour after Angelina, 49, filed for divorce in 2016 following allegations that he physically and verbally assaulted the actress and a few of their children while aboard an overseas flight.
Brad denied the accusations and was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation, but his connection with their kids changed forever.
To start, Pax, 21, publicly blasted his adoptive dad in 2020, allegedly writing on a private social media post, "Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a-------. You time and time again prove to be a terrible and despicable person."
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he shockingly continued. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day you f------ awful human being!!!"
While the other children haven't been as outspoken, daughter Shiloh legally dropped "Pitt" from her name when she turned 18 last year. In addition, a video clip showed Zahara, 20, introducing herself as Zahara Jolie during a sorority event at Spelman College.
As OK! reported, Vivienne was listed a Vivienne Jolie when she appeared in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, which she worked on with her famous mom. It's not clear what her twin brother, Knox, goes by.
Though Pax, brother Maddox, 23, and Vivienne have all worked on Hollywood projects with the humanitarian, she recently revealed they aren't interested in acting due to the consequences.
"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing," Angelina explained of being famous while at a film festival. "It's a silly thing really."
That being said, Jolie admitted she "always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist."