Brad Pitt 'Wishes He Had a Closer Relationship' With His and Angelina Jolie's Kids, Source Claims: 'It Breaks His Heart'
Brad Pitt is longing to spend more time with his children, a source claimed.
“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, especially during the holidays and his birthday this month,” an insider revealed, adding that the celebrations “just don’t feel the same” without his offsprings by his side.
As OK! previously reported, the Fight Club star has been working to repair his image following his messy split from Jolie.
"Brad is a powerful person and sometimes has a patronizing edge," a source told Star.
“He wants to come across as a serious, stable guy, and having Ines around certainly reinforces that,” the insider added, referring to Pitt's girlfriend, 31-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he started dating in late 2022.
Pitt’s alleged anger issues have come to light amid his ongoing legal battles with Jolie.
A major twist unfolded when Jolie dropped a lawsuit accusing Pitt of choking one child and hitting another during a 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles — allegations the Wolfs star has strongly denied.
On Father’s Day, Pax stunned fans with a scathing Instagram post, calling Pitt a “terrible and despicable person.”
“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax wrote. "You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence... Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Additionally, Pitt's daughters Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara have apparently omitted his last name from their surname.
"The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg. Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it," another source told Star.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," the source added. "It basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
A separate source told People that Jolie has not tried to block her children’s relationship with Pitt or his family.
“She encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents,” the insider shared. "The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas.”
Page Six reported on Pitt missing his kids.