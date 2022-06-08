Angelina Jolie Hits Back At Brad Pitt's Lawsuit Over Their French Winery: It's 'A False Narrative,' Insider States

Angelina Jolie is fighting back against her ex Brad Pitt after he filed documents over their French winery. The actor, 58, claimed that Jolie, 47, is intentionally hurting him by selling her stake in the company.

"Mr. Pitt's lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public," an insider now told People. "After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry."

The source continued, "It's unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits."