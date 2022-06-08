Revealed: Brad Pitt's Private Messages Sent To Ex Angelina Jolie As The Battle Over Their Vineyard Rages On

Brad Pitt is less than pleased with his ex Angelina Jolie, as she has attempted to sell her share of their French winery to a Russian oligarch — and now, their private messages from her legal team are being revealed.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the actress, 47, “reaffirmed the parties' contractual expectations by engaging in discussions with Pitt concerning how to structure ongoing business relations with respect to Miraval and distributions in the event of a joint sale.”