Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Shiloh, 18, Is 'Extremely Private,' Says 'Nothing Else Matters' to Her Except for Motherhood
While promoting her new movie, Maria, in which she plays famous opera singer Maria Callas, she was asked if there is “anything in [her] life that compares to [Maria’s] love for singing?”
The Oscar winner quickly replied, “Motherhood.”
“It’s my happiness,” she added. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”
The brunette beauty — who shares her offspring with ex Brad Pitt — explained how her eldest sons both helped work behind the scenes on the project, noting it was an “amazing” experience for them.
However, the producer made it clear that “none” of her children “want to be in front of the camera” after being in the public eye all their lives.
“They are quite private,” she admitted, adding how her daughter Shiloh is “extremely private.”
“They weren’t born with privacy,” she said. “So I hope they can have that as they get older.”
As OK! previously reported, the family-of-eight have had their struggles over the years, as the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars have been battling in court since they split in 2016. However, the Maleficent alum is ready to move on, according to one insider.
“She’s really trying to let go of the dark times that she and her family have been through and live burden-free. It’s as if Angelina has had an awakening: This is her next chapter!” the insider spilled.
The former couple’s ongoing legal disputes over the custody of the youngsters and the sale of their French winery have defined their tumultuous relationship for years.
“Angie realized she let her anger and resentment get the better of her for a long time,” the source said. “She attributes a lot of her recent happiness to relinquishing her inner torment over Brad. And then there’s the fact that their kids are healthy and thriving.”
Not only are the two battling in court, but another source dished that the stars seem to be using their kids to get a rise out of each other.
After the matriarch took Knox to the 2024 Governors Awards on Sunday, November 17, an insider claimed Pitt wasn’t too happy about the move.
“He really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” the source stated, noting how Jolie allegedly did so to “push his buttons.”
“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” they continued.
Despite Pitt’s suspicions, the insider claimed Knox chose to go to the event on his own accord.
“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” the confidante explained.