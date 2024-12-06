Angelina Jolie Reveals She Would Have Been a Funeral Director If Her Acting Career Didn't Work Out: 'I'm Not Afraid of Death'
Angelina Jolie has a career to fall back on if movie offers ever slow down.
On the Thursday, December 5, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner, 49, revealed she was planning to be a funeral director if her dreams of acting never took off.
“You're an incredible actor, but I saw some things online,” host Jimmy Fallon told Jolie during her first late-night appearance in a decade. “I was wondering if I could ask you if these rumors are true of other careers that you might have had. I'd be interested to see if any of these are real.”
The mother-of-six was “interested” to hear the speculation, to which Fallon shared, “First of all, is it true that prior to acting you were studying to become a funeral director?”
Jolie replied, “Yes. Doesn't it make sense, though?”
The Girl, Interrupted star explained why she thought the morbid job may be a good fit for her.
“My grandfather died, and I remember thinking this is not how they should be,” she stated. “This should be a celebration of life. And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought, ‘This would be a great career path for me... I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here.’”
Fallon responded, “We need more people like that,” to which Jolie quipped, “It's my fall-back career now.”
This was not the first time the Mr. & Mrs. Smith alum discussed her desire to become a funeral director, as she also spoke about the job during her 2011 60 Minutes appearance.
“It sounds like this very strange, eccentric, dark thing to do, but in fact, I lost my grandfather and was very upset with his funeral,” she revealed at the time. “How somebody passes and how a family deals with this passing and what death is should be addressed in a different way. If this whole acting thing didn't work out that was going to be my path.”
Luckily, Jolie was able to create an extremely successful career on the big screen rather than in a funeral home.
The Hollywood heavyweight has recently been in the spotlight to promote her new movie Maria, a film about famous opera singer Maria Callas, who lived in Paris in the 1970s.
Though acting has brought her tons of acclaim, a source recently alleged she has been "planning her escape" from Los Angeles and hopes to move abroad with kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
"She was happiest when she and the children traveled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life," the insider spilled to a publication. "She’s a very solitary person, but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around."