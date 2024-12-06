Angelina Jolie Reveals She Would Have Been a Funeral Director If Her Acting Career Didn't Work Out: 'I'm Not Afraid of Death'

“You're an incredible actor, but I saw some things online,” host Jimmy Fallon told Jolie during her first late-night appearance in a decade. “I was wondering if I could ask you if these rumors are true of other careers that you might have had. I'd be interested to see if any of these are real.”

The mother-of-six was “interested” to hear the speculation, to which Fallon shared, “First of all, is it true that prior to acting you were studying to become a funeral director?”