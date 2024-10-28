'Imperfect' Angelina Jolie Says She Has 'Loneliness' in Common With Late Opera Singer Maria Callas Years After Brad Pitt Divorce

“I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal,” Jolie told People at the AFI Fest premiere in Hollywood on Saturday, October 26, years after her divorce from Brad Pitt. “But there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.”

“I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does too,” the Oscar-winning actress, who portrays Callas in the upcoming flick, said. “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?”