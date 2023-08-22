Angelina Jolie Hires Daughter Vivienne, 15, as Her Assistant for Upcoming Broadway Show: 'She's Very Serious About Theatre'
Angelina Jolie is keeping it in the family!
The actress revealed her and Brad Pitt's 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, is acting as a voluntary assistant as the Oscar winner takes on her new role as a producer for Broadway's upcoming rendition of The Outsiders.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," said Jolie, referring to her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
The mother-of-six first commented on her new position in a statement last week, noting she feels "very fortunate to be a part of this special production."
"I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now," the humanitarian shared. "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."
Jolie and Pitt share five other kids: Vivienne's twin, Knox, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17.
However, the exes aren't on good terms, especially as their legal battle over their winery heats up.
"She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules," an insider explained to a news outlet. "She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time."
Nonetheless, she is trying to free up some time to get back into the dating game, as she hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since she and Pitt split in 2016.
The Hollywood beauty's lack of a love life could be due to her pickiness, as a source told Star magazine, "Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types. He wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"