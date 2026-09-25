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Angelina Jolie Is Preparing Life Outside Los Angeles and Unsure Where Her New Home Base Will Be After $24.75 Million Sale

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Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie prepared for life outside Los Angeles after selling her longtime home for $24.75 million.

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Sept. 25 2026, Updated 6:37 a.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie is preparing for life outside Los Angeles after selling her longtime home for $24.75 million.

A source close to the actress told TMZ that she is still figuring out where she will settle next.

With her children now adults and living in different places, Jolie plans to spend time visiting them while continuing her work around the world.

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Angelina Jolie Is Focusing On Family And Global Work

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Image of Angelina Jolie prepared to spend more time traveling as her children lived in different places.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie prepared to spend more time traveling as her children lived in different places.

Jolie's next chapter will include time with her children as well as work connected to her foundation in Cambodia, where she also owns a home.

Her move comes after she sold her 11,000-square-foot historic Los Feliz estate for $24.75 million, per TMZ.

Jolie bought the former Cecil B. DeMille property for $24.5 million in 2017.

The sale also marked a shift from reports about Jolie's plans last year.

In October 2025, sources told TMZ that she did not plan to leave the United States permanently and could consider New York City if she moved away from Los Angeles.

At the time, sources said Jolie would continue to keep a home base in the U.S.

Her latest move, however, leaves her plans less certain as she prepares to spend more time traveling, seeing family, and working internationally.

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Angelina Jolie Responds To Brad Pitt's Financial Requests

Image of Angelina Jolie faced another legal dispute with Brad Pitt over Chateau Miraval.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie faced another legal dispute with Brad Pitt over Chateau Miraval.

Jolie is also fighting an ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they bought while married.

Pitt's legal team recently asked for additional financial records covering Jolie's income from 2017 through 2019, along with money she received from backend studio deals during that period.

In court documents TMZ obtained, Jolie said she had already agreed to provide financial records from 2020 and 2021.

She argued that seeking additional records would invade her privacy and was unrelated to Pitt's allegation that she agreed to sell her interest in Miraval after he demanded an NDA.

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Angelina Jolie Addresses Claims About Her Finances

Image of Angelina Jolie faced questions from Brad Pitt's legal team about her finances after describing years of compensation and economic coercion.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie faced questions from Brad Pitt's legal team about her finances after describing years of compensation and economic coercion.

Pitt's team argued that the records were relevant after Jolie described giving up years of compensation and experiencing economic coercion.

Jolie offered a different explanation for the period in question.

She said that she scaled back her work to take care of her children and clarified that her comments about coercion related specifically to the winery, rather than her other income or finances.

Jolie also argued that money from previous backend deals would not change how much she worked during those years.

Image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remained involved in a legal dispute over her finances and the sale of Miraval.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remained involved in a legal dispute over her finances and the sale of Miraval.

As previously reported by TMZ, Pitt has argued that he is entitled to Jolie's tax returns as he responds to her claims about being economically pressured into selling Miraval.

Jolie's legal team previously said her efforts toward "financial independence" concerned separating herself from Pitt and were not based on being in financial distress.

As of now, the next court date is scheduled for October 6, which could mark a turning point in the case.

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