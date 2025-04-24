Ben Affleck and Ex Jennifer Lopez Butting Heads Over Trying to Sell Former Home They Listed for $68 Million 9 Months Ago
Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez are still having arguments months after the singer pulled the plug on their two-year marriage.
According to a report, the old marital home they put on the market in July 2024 still hasn't gained any interest at its $68 million price point, which is why the dad-of-three wants to lower the amount and get the Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion off his hands.
However, Lopez, 55, allegedly believes the right buyer will come along and purchase it for full price.
It was claimed they once accepted a $64 million offer on the 30,000-square-foot abode in September 2024, but the deal fell through.
As OK! reported, after tying the knot in 2022, the stars were rumored to have doled out $60.8 million in May 2023 for the pad.
Once they split, different narratives came out over who wanted to buy the palatial estate in the first place.
According to one source, the home "was Ben’s idea" and "a major compromise" for the singer.
- Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finally Move Into $60 Million Beverly Hills Mansion After 2-Year House Hunt
- Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Buy Lavish $34 Million Mansion In Pacific Palisades
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances," the source shared.
Despite those amenities, she was looking for something that had a more "romantic, Spanish, European vibe."
A second source laughed at the claim, insisting the Accountant star — who shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 53 — hated the location.
"His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there," the insider noted. "It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it."
Following their split, the Boston native, 52, bought a $20.5 million space in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles to be closer to his children and their mom so he can better co-parent.
Meanwhile, the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist struggled to find a new home, though an insider said she refused to stay in their old place at the time since "she and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well."
Instead, she spent most of her time in the Hamptons or New York City.
The triple threat finally found a new pad in March: an $18 million place in Los Angeles.
Lopez lives there with her twin children, Max and Emme, 17, whose dad is her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 56.
TMZ reported on Affleck and Lopez not agreeing on the selling price of their marital home.