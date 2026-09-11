NEWS Angelina Jolie Says Her 6 Kids Are 'Definitely Individuals' as They Forge Their Own Paths Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is opening up about raising her six children and giving them the freedom to forge their own paths. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Are 'Definitely Individuals'

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie described her six children as 'definitely individuals' as she reflected on watching them develop their own identities.

Jolie offered rare insight into her parenting philosophy during a new interview with L'Officiel, explaining that all six of her children have developed distinct identities. "They're definitely individuals," she said. Rather than trying to steer them toward particular interests or careers, the Oscar winner said she believes parents should give their children room to discover who they are. "One of the most important things, I think, is to basically not get in their way," Jolie explained, adding that she's "proud" to see them following their own paths.

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Angelina Jolie Wants to Support Her Kids Without Holding Them Back

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie said one of her priorities as a mother is supporting her children without getting in the way of their independence.

The Maleficent star explained that parenting has required finding a balance between guidance and allowing her children to become independent. "As a parent, you try to do many things, but you also try to not get in the way of this human being who has a life separate from yours and so much potential in their own mind," she said. "You want to make sure that you support them," Jolie added. That philosophy appears to be playing out as her children pursue different interests. Maddox and Pax have both worked behind the scenes on movie sets, while Maddox has pursued flying and Pax has explored photography.

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Several of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Have Dropped His Last Name

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Source: MEGA Several of the six children Angelina Jolie shares with Brad Pitt have stopped using their father's last name publicly or legally.

Jolie's comments about allowing her children to make their own choices come as several of the six kids she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt have distanced themselves from their father's surname. Shiloh legally changed her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie in 2024, while Vivienne has professionally used Vivienne Jolie. Maddox and Zahara have also taken steps to remove "Pitt" from their names. Zahara had already publicly introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie and used that name at her 2026 Spelman College graduation.

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Angelina Jolie Is Entering a New Chapter as a Mom

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is entering a new chapter as all six of her children have now reached adulthood.

With twins Knox and Vivienne now 18, Jolie is also adjusting to having six adult children. The Maria star revealed her kids are encouraging her to rediscover some of the interests that took a back seat while she focused on raising them. "They had Mom when Mom needed to be Mom," she explained. Now, she said, they'd like to hear from her while she's off traveling, flying planes and meeting artists around the world. Jolie said she's looking forward to doing more field work, traveling and reconnecting with the international work she's long been passionate about.

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Angelina Jolie Is Ready to Live a More 'Nomadic' Life

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is looking toward a more 'normadic' future as her children establish lives and careers of their own.