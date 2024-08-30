Angelina Jolie Says She's Forced to Live in L.A. Due to Divorce From Brad Pitt But Will Leave 'as Soon as' Their Twins Turn 18

"I have never had a set where my family is not allowed to be there because I’m focusing — I’m not that person. You can climb all over me or visit. It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria," Jolie expressed of the upcoming biographical psychological drama about opera singer Maria Callas, which premiered at Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 29.

She recalled: "When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. That was probably one of the more intense things was that — usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower."