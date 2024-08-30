Angelina Jolie Says She's Forced to Live in L.A. Due to Divorce From Brad Pitt But Will Leave 'as Soon as' Their Twins Turn 18
Angelina Jolie can't wait to get out of Hollywood.
In a new interview published Friday, August 30, the Maleficent star made rare remarks about her 2016 divorce from Brad Pitt, admitting she plans to ditch Los Angeles the second the ex-spouses' youngest children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, turn 18.
Explaining how she "grew up in" L.A. as the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie said the only reason she still lives in the Southern California city "because I have to be here from a divorce."
"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress declared.
Jolie — who tied the knot with Pitt in 2014 after a decade of dating — mentioned one of the main reasons she wants to escape L.A. is her desire for "privacy."
"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," noted the mom-of-six, who additionally shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, with the Bullet Train actor. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."
Jolie said she'll "spend a lot of time in Cambodia" after her twins become legal adults in July 2026. The Eternals star adopted her eldest son from the Southeast Asian country in 2002.
The award-winning actress added: "I’ll [also] spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."
Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie reflected on being "a parent for 23 years" while discussing how she breaks character after a long day of filming one of her many highly acclaimed roles.
"The most beautiful thing about being a parent is that you are not the center of your life. So you are leaving set, focused on something for someone. That’s your real life. Your real world. And that always is the majority of who you are," she shared.
"I have never had a set where my family is not allowed to be there because I’m focusing — I’m not that person. You can climb all over me or visit. It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria," Jolie expressed of the upcoming biographical psychological drama about opera singer Maria Callas, which premiered at Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 29.
She recalled: "When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. That was probably one of the more intense things was that — usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower."
