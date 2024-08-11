Brad Pitt Has 'Barely' Been Around His Kids as Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Has 'Totally Shut Him Out' Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

"From Brad’s perspective it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him," a source told a news outlet. "She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him."

"He’d love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but she’s managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture," the source continued. "So to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair."