Brad Pitt Has 'Barely' Been Around His Kids as Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Has 'Totally Shut Him Out' Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
Pax Jolie-Pitt's near-fatal accident appears to have sparked new tensions between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
After the reportedly helmetless 20-year-old crashed his electric bike into a car and suffered a head injury last month, a source said the Maleficent actress is claiming Pitt didn't set a good enough example as a father to his children.
"From Brad’s perspective it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him," a source told a news outlet. "She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him."
"He’d love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but she’s managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture," the source continued. "So to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair."
Referring to Pax's accident, the source added, “It’s a disaster and the whole family is in a state of shock. It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt's respective relationships with his six kids — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — have weakened since his 2016 split from Jolie and the following years of court battles.
Although the Troy actor reportedly still has legal rights to spend time with Shiloh and the twins, he has little to no contact with the older children.
"His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the insider explained at the time. "[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."
However, even the younger children are said to be pulling away from their famous dad. Earlier this year, OK! reported Vivienne was listed in the playbill for The Outsiders — which she worked on alongside her mother — as Vivienne Jolie.
Her older sister Shiloh also filed to drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday.
A source shared the surname changes have been "heartbreaking" for Pitt as the "implication is that they want nothing to do" with him anymore.
