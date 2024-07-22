Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh, 18, Dropped Dad's Last Name After 'Painful Events'
The attorney who is helping Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drop dad Brad Pitt's last name from her own is speaking out on her shocking decision.
In a public statement, Peter Levine first clarified that the notice that appeared in The Los Angeles Times wasn't the 18-year-old's way of trying to make her decision public, rather a formality that's required when any individual changes their name in California.
Levine explained that Angelina Jolie's daughter is "a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."
"As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name," he elaborated. "That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required."
As OK! reported, Shiloh made the decision on her own and filed the paperwork on May 27, her 18th birthday, to be known as "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie" going forward.
The move made Pitt, 60, "upset," a source shared.
The Fight Club star has been estranged from his and Jolie's six kids since 2016, when the Tomb Raider lead, 49, accused him of abusing her and their offspring, which also prompted her to file for divorce.
Shiloh isn't the only one who has publicly distanced herself from the actor, as last year, Zahara, 19, introduced herself as "Zahara Jolie" during a sorority event at Spelman College.
In addition, the exes' youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" when listed in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway play she worked on as an assistant alongside her mom.
Dropping "Pitt" from their names has been "heartbreaking" for the Oscar-winning actor, a source told a news outlet. "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them," another source shared.
While the older kids — the former spouses also share sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, in addition to Vivienne's twin, Knox — have "virtually no contact" with the Hollywood hunk, the dad-of-six still has "visitation rights" with his younger tots, though a source noted "his engagement" with them is "more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule" for F1.
Despite the yearslong tension, an insider claimed the Ocean's Eleven alum has "tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try."