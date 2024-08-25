OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie Is 'Making Sure' Son Pax 'Doesn’t Overdo It' After L.A. Bike Crash: 'His Recovery Isn't Going to Happen Overnight'

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Pax's siblings are 'rallying around' him after the accident.

By:

Aug. 25 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Pax Jolie-Pitt has plenty of people around him as he recovers from his near-fatal biking accident.

According to a source, since the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has returned home after spending days in the ICU, his mother and devoted sibling have been taking care of their loved one.

angelina jolie son pax doesnt overdo it bike crash recovery overnight
Source: MEGA

The source shared that the biking accident left Pax Jolie-Pitt in 'pretty terrifying' condition.

“They’re all so happy to have him home, and they’re trying to stay optimistic, but it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition,” the insider shared.

On July 29, it was reported that Pax crashed his electric bike into a car in the Los Feliz area of L.A. At the time of the incident, Pax was not wearing a helmet and apparently sustained some very serious injuries.

One eyewitness by the name of Lola Cavalli even claimed the offspring of the A-list actors' mouth “filled with blood” before he was rushed to the hospital.

The source noted the brood has been “staying home with him now that he’s out of the hospital and spending as much time with him as they can.”

angelina jolie son pax doesnt overdo it bike crash recovery overnight
Source: MEGA

The brood has been 'staying home' with Pax Jolie-Pitt and 'spending as much time with him as they can' during his recovery.

Despite being out of the hospital, the youngster still has a lot of healing to do.

“He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods,” the insider stated.

angelina jolie son pax doesnt overdo it bike crash recovery overnight
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was in the hospital for many days following his biking accident.

“He has friends coming to see him, but Angelina’s making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest. He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of,” the source explained. “His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are.”

While the Girl, Interrupted alum, 49, and Pax’s sibling have been by his side, Brad has been notably absent.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
angelina jolie son pax doesnt overdo it bike crash recovery overnight
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in a contentious legal battle following their 2016 divorce filing.

A separate source spilled the father-of-six would “love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids,” however, Angelina has “managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture.”

Instead of uniting over Pax’s scary accident, the pair — who filed for divorce in 2016 — are only at each other’s throats more.

Source: OK!
“From Brad’s perspective, it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” the confidante said.

“It’s a disaster, and the whole family is in a state of shock,” they continued. “It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”

In Touch reported on the family taking care of Pax post-accident.

