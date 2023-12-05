Angelina Jolie's 6 Children Are the 'Closest People' to Her as They 'Had to Heal' After Divorce From Brad Pitt
"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," Jolie admitted to a news publication of her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's three adopted and three biological offspring.
Elaborating on their family dynamic, the 48-year-old explained: "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."
While Jolie is on good terms with her kids, Pitt can't say the same ever since an alleged incident of abuse took place on a private jet with his then-wife and two of their children in 2016, prompting the award-winning actress to file for divorce shortly after the encounter.
The traumatic plane altercation created a massive wedge in the relationship Pitt had with his children — with some of their indifferences recently resurfacing in a post Pax originally shared to his private Instagram Story in June 2020.
"Happy Father’s Day to this world class a------!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax allegedly wrote at the time. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
Speaking in the interview about the pain Jolie and her children endured — seemingly as a result of her and Pitt's bitter divorce — the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star confessed: "We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from."
When she isn't spending time with her kids, Jolie revealed she "doesn't really have a social life" and isn't actively dating at the moment.
Aside from her precious brood, the Eternals actress does have a close knit group of girl friends — most of which she "realized are refugees."
- Angelina Jolie Brings Children Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne & Knox To 'Eternals' Premiere As Brad Pitt Custody War Continues
- Angelina Jolie Admits 'Having Children Saved Me': 'I Would've Gone Under in a Much Darker Way'
- Angelina Jolie & Her 6 Kids Make For One Big, Happy Family: See Some Of Their Cutest Photos Together!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict," Jolie stated.
As for future goals, the brunette beauty hopes to one day move out of Los Angeles, where she was born and grew up before later raising her children in the same city.
Jolie hasn't been able to leave the West Coast much since her split from Pitt, she noted, detailing, "it’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can."
"I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity," she concluded.
WSJ. Magazine interviewed Jolie.