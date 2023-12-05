OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie's 6 Children Are the 'Closest People' to Her as They 'Had to Heal' After Divorce From Brad Pitt

angelina jolie six children closest friends brad pitt
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's Angelina Jolie and her kids against the world.

In a new emotional interview, the Maleficent actress opened up about how much her six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — mean to her.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie six children closest friends brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," Jolie admitted to a news publication of her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's three adopted and three biological offspring.

Elaborating on their family dynamic, the 48-year-old explained: "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie six children closest friends brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, are adopted, while Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, are the couple's biological offspring.

While Jolie is on good terms with her kids, Pitt can't say the same ever since an alleged incident of abuse took place on a private jet with his then-wife and two of their children in 2016, prompting the award-winning actress to file for divorce shortly after the encounter.

The traumatic plane altercation created a massive wedge in the relationship Pitt had with his children — with some of their indifferences recently resurfacing in a post Pax originally shared to his private Instagram Story in June 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy Father’s Day to this world class a------!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax allegedly wrote at the time. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

Speaking in the interview about the pain Jolie and her children endured — seemingly as a result of her and Pitt's bitter divorce — the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star confessed: "We had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from."

angelina jolie six children closest friends brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt isn't on the best of terms with his and Angelina Jolie's children.

Article continues below advertisement

When she isn't spending time with her kids, Jolie revealed she "doesn't really have a social life" and isn't actively dating at the moment.

Aside from her precious brood, the Eternals actress does have a close knit group of girl friends — most of which she "realized are refugees."

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict," Jolie stated.

As for future goals, the brunette beauty hopes to one day move out of Los Angeles, where she was born and grew up before later raising her children in the same city.

angelina jolie six children closest friends brad pitt
Source: MEGA

The kids became estranged from their father after an alleged incident of abuse took place on a private jet in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Jolie hasn't been able to leave the West Coast much since her split from Pitt, she noted, detailing, "it’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can."

"I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity," she concluded.

Source: OK!

WSJ. Magazine interviewed Jolie.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.