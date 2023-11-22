OK Magazine
Zahara Jolie-Pitt's College Classmates 'Crossing Their Fingers' Her Estranged Dad Brad Pitt Will Visit Campus

Nov. 21 2023

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is on the outs with her high profile dad, Brad Pitt — but that doesn't mean some of her college classmates aren't fans.

Spelman College students in Atlanta are still hoping the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star will drop by campus some day, according to a source.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is currently attending Spelman College in Atlanta.

"It was already big news when she decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit," a classmate revealed to a news outlet. "But in all honesty we want to see her daddy."

"It was big talk when her mom helped her move into the dorm last year," the college source added. "So now everyone is crossing their fingers for at least a quick drive by and graduation, but that is years away."

Brad Pitt said he was 'proud' of Zahara for attending Spelman in a 2022 interview.

As OK! previously reported, Angelina dropped Zahara off at the prestigious school last August and the now 18-year-old is believed to be thriving in her new life.

"Zahara is actually really nice despite what many thought [because] she would be coming from celebrity parents," an insider shared. "The fact that she pledged AKA made her even more relatable. She is now a part of a lifelong sisterhood."

Angelina visited Zahara for Homecoming weekend in October 2022.

And while Zahara maintained a close relationship with her mother, she appeared to hint at her distant relationship from her dad when she dropped Pitt from her last name while being inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

"My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she told the audience while wearing a black dress, a pearl necklace and black gloves. "And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

Brad gushed he knew Zahara would 'flourish' in college.

Despite their alleged estrangement, last August, the Troy actor gushed he was "so proud" of Zahara for her achievements.

"She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college" he said. "It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye."

