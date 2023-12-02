OK Magazine
Pax Jolie-Pitt’s Scathing Post About Father Brad Pitt Cut Him 'to the Bone'

By:

Dec. 2 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Pax Jolie-Pitt's resurfaced Father's Day post was a tough blow for his dad, Brad Pitt.

The scathing upload from June 2020, in which Pax, 19, ranted about how awful the actor is, was recently exposed and completely "cut Brad to the bone," a source spilled to a news publication regarding the message his son allegedly shared to his private Instagram Story more than three years ago.

Brad Pitt shares his six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Between Brad's strained relationship with his and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children, an ongoing legal battle over the exes' French winery, Château Miraval, and not-so-hot ratings form his recent films, the award-winning actor seems to be suffocated by one negative situation after another.

Pax's post — in which he referred to his father as a "world class a------," as well as "a terrible and despicable person" — was "a painful reminder of better days," the confidante admitted, as Brad longs to mend his relationship with Pax and his siblings: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Brad Pitt's 19-year-old son, Pax, had a falling out with his father after an alleged abuse incident in 2016.

Pax's bitter message further read: "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

Tensions between Brad and his family seemingly stemmed from an alleged incident of abuse that took place on a private jet with Angelina and two of their children in 2016. The violent altercation is reportedly what led the Maleficent actress to file for divorce from her husband after two years of marriage.

Brad Pitt allegedly became violently abusive toward his then-wife Angelina Jolie and two of their children while onboard a private jet seven years ago.

"Brad’s taken full responsibility for his actions," the source insisted, noting it's now up to his kids "to make up their own minds about him and see him for who he is."

While his role as a father is still a work in progress, Brad's romantic relationship seems to still be going strong roughly one year after him and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted on a date together for the first time while attending a Bono concert last November.

Brad Pitt plans to spend the holidays with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

"Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad," the source said of the jewelry designer. "She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive."

"It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him," the insider gushed, revealing the couple has plans to spend the holidays together. "Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure."

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Brad's reaction to Pax's resurfaced post.

