Pax Jolie-Pitt’s Scathing Post About Father Brad Pitt Cut Him 'to the Bone'

Between Brad's strained relationship with his and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children, an ongoing legal battle over the exes' French winery, Château Miraval, and not-so-hot ratings form his recent films, the award-winning actor seems to be suffocated by one negative situation after another.

Pax's post — in which he referred to his father as a "world class a------," as well as "a terrible and despicable person" — was "a painful reminder of better days," the confidante admitted, as Brad longs to mend his relationship with Pax and his siblings: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.