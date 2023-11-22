'This Is Just Unfortunate': Brad Pitt's Pal Reveals Actor's Reaction to Son Pax's Explosive Resurfaced Father's Day Post
Sometimes the best reaction is no reaction.
Brad Pitt is taking this route after his son Pax's explosive Father's Day rant from 2020 was resurfaced, drawing attention to the "terrible and despicable person" his 19-year-old child thinks his dad is.
The award-winning actor has chosen to have "no reaction" to the post, a source revealed more than three years after it was allegedly shared to Pax's private Instagram Story in June 2020.
"This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things," the close confidante to the Bullet Train star explained to a news publication on Tuesday, November 21.
"It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family," the insider concluded regarding Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
Pitt has not directly referred to his kids in the media regarding his tumultuous divorce from the Maleficent actress in 2016 nor their ongoing custody battle and has chosen to continue to stay silent, the source sternly noted.
Resurfaced tension remains revolved around an alleged incident of abuse that occurred on a private jet Brad, Angelina and two of their children were flying on in 2016.
The altercation was reportedly the final straw in the parents-of-six's roughly two-year marriage.
Despite filing for divorce in 2016, Brad and Angelina's split was not officially finalized until 2019, and the former spouses still find themselves intertwined in more than one bitter legal battle.
In October 2022, Angelina filed court documents claiming her children were still "traumatized" by the events that allegedly unfolded on the plane, as she insisted Brad "choked one of the children and struck another in the face."
The documents also claimed Brad "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her."
"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the papers further alleged in addition to accusing Brad of being intoxicated at the time of the incident.
It was these frightening details Pax appeared to recall when he uploaded his hateful Father's Day message more than three years ago.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" the teenage son of Brad and Angelina wrote at the time. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
The message continued: "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!"
