Angelina Jolie's Transformation Gallery Over the Years: From Beautiful Starlet to Hollywood Stunner
1997
Angelina Jolie looked beautiful even in a buzz cut at the George Wallace premiere in Los Angeles.
1998
Jolie proudly held her Golden Globe Award after winning the Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her Cornelia Wallace role in George Wallace.
1999
Drop-dead gorgeous! Jolie gracefully wore a white Grecian-inspired gown at the 1999 SAG Awards.
2000
After starring in Girl, Interrupted, Jolie brought home her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Lisa Rowe.
2001
For the Los Angeles premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie opted to sport all-black leather pants and a cropped top.
2002
Jolie and her then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, graced the red carpet of the 59th Golden Globes together. She dazzled in her floor-length black gown and updo hairstyle.
2003
The Pushing Tin actress arrived at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., for the world premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She garnered attention in a jaw-dropping backless black gown that highlighted her fit physique.
2004
Jolie rocked her plunging white dress at the premiere of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in Hollywood.
2005
Jolie stole the spotlight when she sported an all-leather look at the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
2006
The mom-of-six went out on the Upper East Side in New York in her white trench coat and massive sunglasses.
2007
During the premiere of Ocean's Thirteen in Los Angeles, Calif., Jolie posed for the cameras in her black body-hugging outfit.
2008
Jolie went all-black again at the 2008 Critics' Choice Awards. The then-four-month-pregnant star wore her Loro Piana trench coat that hid her growing baby bump.
2009
The Original Sin star stunned in her black Elie Saab gown at the 81st Academy Awards.
2010
- Angelina Jolie Oozes Sex Appeal At 46 — Celebrate The Prolific Actress' Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos
- Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie! Celebrate The Award-Winning Actress By Shopping Her Top Fashion Moments — Get The Looks For Less
- Single Angelina Jolie Debuts Curly Hairstyle at L.A. Premiere of 'Maria' Amid Lengthy Brad Pitt Divorce Drama: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the Salt premiere in Paris, Jolie arrived in her platinum dress and matching satin pumps that showed off her youthful glow.
2011
At the In the Land of Blood and Honey Los Angeles premiere, the humanitarian's asymmetrical gown and Jimmy Choo heels stood out.
2012
Alongside her then-husband, Brad Pitt, Jolie promoted In the Land of Blood and Honey while rocking her one-sleeve white gown that featured an oversized floral accent.
2013
Jolie looked pretty in her Atelier Versace dress during her first 2013 red carpet appearance at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, where she presented a lifetime achievement award to Dean Semler.
2014
Jolie and Pitt attended the New York screening of The Normal Heart. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, wore all-black outfits to the event.
2015
The Cyborg 2 actress stole the show at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in her shimmering dress.
2016
Jolie wore a simple black dress when she met then-Prime Minister Aléxis Tsípras at the Presidential Palace in Greece.
2017
Jolie stunned in her silver flowy gown and heels at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and sparkly earrings.
2018
2019
Angelina opted for a casual look — sweater and white pants — when she left her hotel in Paris, France.
2021
Together with Shiloh and Zahara, Angelina flaunted her youthful glow at the red carpet event of Eternals in Rome, Italy. She arrived in her stunning silver Versace chainmail gown that flaunted her curves.
2022
Angelina was seen on set of her film, Without Blood, in Rome, Italy.
2023
Angelina was spotted out and about in her black maxi dress with waist cutouts during a lunch in Malibu. She complemented her chic look with square sunglasses and suede pumps.
2024
Angelina stood out at the 81st Venice Film Festival in August. Despite being in her late 40s, the Maleficent actress looked divine in her silk dress that featured her shoulders.