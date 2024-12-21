PHOTOS Angelina Jolie's Transformation Gallery Over the Years: From Beautiful Starlet to Hollywood Stunner Source: MEGA See how Angelina Jolie has maintained her youthful glow over the years!

1997

Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie looked beautiful even in a buzz cut at the George Wallace premiere in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

1998

Source: MEGA

Jolie proudly held her Golden Globe Award after winning the Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her Cornelia Wallace role in George Wallace.

Article continues below advertisement

1999

Source: MEGA

Drop-dead gorgeous! Jolie gracefully wore a white Grecian-inspired gown at the 1999 SAG Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

2000

Source: MEGA

After starring in Girl, Interrupted, Jolie brought home her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Lisa Rowe.

Article continues below advertisement

2001

Source: MEGA

For the Los Angeles premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie opted to sport all-black leather pants and a cropped top.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Source: MEGA

Jolie and her then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, graced the red carpet of the 59th Golden Globes together. She dazzled in her floor-length black gown and updo hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement

2003

Source: MEGA

The Pushing Tin actress arrived at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., for the world premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She garnered attention in a jaw-dropping backless black gown that highlighted her fit physique.

Article continues below advertisement

2004

Source: MEGA

Jolie rocked her plunging white dress at the premiere of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

Source: MEGA

Jolie stole the spotlight when she sported an all-leather look at the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Source: MEGA

The mom-of-six went out on the Upper East Side in New York in her white trench coat and massive sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Source: MEGA

During the premiere of Ocean's Thirteen in Los Angeles, Calif., Jolie posed for the cameras in her black body-hugging outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Source: MEGA

Jolie went all-black again at the 2008 Critics' Choice Awards. The then-four-month-pregnant star wore her Loro Piana trench coat that hid her growing baby bump.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Source: MEGA

The Original Sin star stunned in her black Elie Saab gown at the 81st Academy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Source: MEGA

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During the Salt premiere in Paris, Jolie arrived in her platinum dress and matching satin pumps that showed off her youthful glow.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Source: MEGA

At the In the Land of Blood and Honey Los Angeles premiere, the humanitarian's asymmetrical gown and Jimmy Choo heels stood out.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Source: MEGA

Alongside her then-husband, Brad Pitt, Jolie promoted In the Land of Blood and Honey while rocking her one-sleeve white gown that featured an oversized floral accent.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Source: MEGA

Jolie looked pretty in her Atelier Versace dress during her first 2013 red carpet appearance at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, where she presented a lifetime achievement award to Dean Semler.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt attended the New York screening of The Normal Heart. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in August 2014, wore all-black outfits to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Source: MEGA

The Cyborg 2 actress stole the show at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in her shimmering dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Source: MEGA

Jolie wore a simple black dress when she met then-Prime Minister Aléxis Tsípras at the Presidential Palace in Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA

Jolie stunned in her silver flowy gown and heels at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and sparkly earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Source: MEGA

Arriving in her floor-length Valentino dress, Angelina appeared at the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in New York City. Her daughters Shiloh and Zahara joined her to accept the Freedom of Expression award.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Source: MEGA

Angelina opted for a casual look — sweater and white pants — when she left her hotel in Paris, France.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Source: MEGA

Together with Shiloh and Zahara, Angelina flaunted her youthful glow at the red carpet event of Eternals in Rome, Italy. She arrived in her stunning silver Versace chainmail gown that flaunted her curves.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Source: MEGA

Angelina was seen on set of her film, Without Blood, in Rome, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Source: MEGA

Angelina was spotted out and about in her black maxi dress with waist cutouts during a lunch in Malibu. She complemented her chic look with square sunglasses and suede pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Source: MEGA