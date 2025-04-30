'An Absolute Embarrassment': Ann Coulter Compares 'Toddler' Donald Trump's Cabinet Meeting to 'Kim Jong il-Style' Propaganda

When it was McMahon's time to speak, she joked about getting fired, referencing the GOP's desire to abolish the Department of Education altogether.

“Well, Mr. President, I don’t think I’ve ever worked so hard to try to fire myself,” she said, leading several of the conservative cabinet to break out in laughter.

Officials went around the room praising Trump for his work in his first 100 days in office, despite the looming economic collapse as a result of his disastrous tariff announcement on "Liberation Day."

Coulter, who has not been shy about criticizing the commander-in-chief, or his team, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked, "Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong Il-style tributes?"