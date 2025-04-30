'An Absolute Embarrassment': Ann Coulter Compares 'Toddler' Donald Trump's Cabinet Meeting to 'Kim Jong il-Style' Propaganda
Ann Coulter compared Donald Trump to Kim Jong Il after a cabinet meeting where each of the president's cabinet members praised him and Elon Musk one by one.
At the televised cabinet meeting, which aired on Fox News, Trump received updates and compliments from various administration officials, including Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
When it was McMahon's time to speak, she joked about getting fired, referencing the GOP's desire to abolish the Department of Education altogether.
“Well, Mr. President, I don’t think I’ve ever worked so hard to try to fire myself,” she said, leading several of the conservative cabinet to break out in laughter.
Officials went around the room praising Trump for his work in his first 100 days in office, despite the looming economic collapse as a result of his disastrous tariff announcement on "Liberation Day."
Coulter, who has not been shy about criticizing the commander-in-chief, or his team, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked, "Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong Il-style tributes?"
Several other critics of the Trump administration took to the comments on Coulter's post to ridicule how each cabinet member clearly felt like they needed to "treat the leader of the free world like a toddler."
One user on X wrote: "It's wild. It's what I imagine peak Saddam [Hussein] meetings might have been like."
Another X user joked: "Those meetings are long and boring, and if they didn't start by praising the glorious deeds of Dear Leader, he'd get bored, start fidgeting like a toddler, and soon wander off."
A third person commented: "Those meetings are an absolute embarrassment. I couldn’t imagine a staff mtg meeting at my company starting with everyone making a comment about how great I am."
At the heart of the meeting was Trump's recent and controversial move to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."
The peculiar rebranding was punctuated by the various "Gulf of America" hats being sported throughout the gathering.
This declaration led to significant media backlash, including the Associated Press being barred from White House events, underscoring Trump’s contentious relationship with the press.
While Musk donned both the Gulf of America hat and a classic Make America Great Again cap, he took the opportunity to espouse optimism regarding Trump's administration, proclaiming, "I think this could be the greatest administration since the founding of the country."
As OK! previously reported, Coulter has been vocal about her criticisms of Trump and his administration.
On a recent installment of her "Unsafe With Ann Coulter" podcast, she claimed it was "odd" that Hegseth is being attacked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, but the same focus has not been put on his history of infidelity.
"There is all this, you know, ‘Did he assault this woman in the hotel or didn’t he? Was it consensual and she didn’t want her husband to know, so four days later, she cried rape?’ Yes, that happens a whole lot. A lot, a lot, a lot," Coulter said.
"But in all of this talk about whether Pete Hegseth is an abuser of women, it just, no one even mentioned that he is a serial adulterer!" she continued. "Are we a society that doesn’t care about adultery anymore? Adultery hasn’t even been mentioned."