'Fanatical Dummy': Donald Trump Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth Slammed After His Controversial Views Go Viral

Donald Trump announced he'd nominated Fox News host and Army National Guard Major Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense — but the pick was immediately criticized due to his lack of political experience and his controversial views.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, November 12. "Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down."