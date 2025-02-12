White House Press Secretary Loses It on Reporter Over Gulf of Mexico Snub

During a recent press briefing, CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned the reasoning behind the ban, asking, "Which White House official made the decision to bar the AP reporter from the Oval Office and the diplomatic reception room last night?"

Leavitt answered, "First of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House. It is a privilege to be the White House press secretary. And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask a president of the United States questions, that is an invitation that is given. And there are hundreds of outlets on this campus, many of you in this room who don’t have the privilege of being part of that pool every single day and getting to ask the president questions."

"We reserve the right to decide who gets to go into the Oval Office, and you all have credentials to be here, including the Associated Press who is in this briefing room today," the Trump press secretary continued.