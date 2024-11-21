Home > Breaking News > Donald Trump BREAKING NEWS Donald Trump's Defense Secretary Pick Pete Hegseth Prevented Woman From Leaving Hotel Room Before Sexually Assaulting Her, Police Report Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

Donald Trump's Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has been exposed upon release of a 22-page police report detailing his accuser's alleged sexual assault. In 2017, a woman from California told law enforcement that the Trump Cabinet pick physically prevented her from leaving a hotel room before taking away her phone and making moves on her without consent, per the police report obtained by a news publication.

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth allegedly blocked a woman from leaving a hotel room before sexually assaulting her.

The female victim allegedly "remembered saying 'no' a lot," as Hegseth sexually assaulted her. The court documents were released by the city attorney’s office of Monterey, Calif., on Wednesday night, November 20, as a result of a public records request.

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth claimed the encounter was consensual.

The police report provided new details from the allegedly traumatizing early morning hours of October 8, 2017, including information about how intoxicated Hegseth was and descriptions of video surveillance footage capturing the pair at certain points throughout the evening. The lady said the interaction occurred after Hegseth spoke at a convention of the California Federation of Republican Women at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa the night before.

At the time, Hegseth insisted the woman “was comfortable with what was going on between the two of them” when speaking to police. While Hegseth was never charged criminally as a result of the allegations, his attorney said he and the woman entered a settlement agreement for an undisclosed monetary payment and a confidentiality clause.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump selected Pete Hegseth as his Defense Secretary.

"This police report confirms what I’ve said all along, that the incident was fully investigated, and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed," Hegseth’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told the news outlet on Wednesday night. The report notably never said police found the woman’s accusations false.

Hegseth claimed the woman, identified as "Jane Doe," only came forward about her experience as a result of the #MeToo movement and an attempt to jeopardize his job as a Fox News host. In the police report, Doe told cops Hegseth appeared to also act inappropriately toward other women at the conference, claiming she even texted a friend that the Republican personality "was giving off a 'creeper’ vibe."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced immense backlash for his cabinet choices.

When at the hospital after the incident, Doe informed a hospital nurse that she "was not sure, but believes that something may have been slipped into her drink, as she cannot remember most of the night’s events," however, the documents also revealed her confession about drinking "much more than normal" that day. By the end of the night, Doe allegedly appeared way less intoxicated than Hegseth, who seemed extremely drunk, according to a hotel employee. Before she knew it, Doe claimed Hegseth was on top of her with his dog tags "hovering over her face." She "could not remember whether or not any sexual penetration occurred, but believes that she was sexually assaulted at that time" when speaking to a nurse.