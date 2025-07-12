Anna Camp Breaks Silence on Relationship With Jade Whipkey Amid Surprising Backlash
In a whirlwind of media attention, Anna Camp, the beloved star of Pitch Perfect, has found herself at the center of a vibrant discussion after coming out and debuting her new relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey recently.
The actress, known for her compelling performances and spirited personality, recently addressed the unexpected commentary surrounding her romantic life during a red carpet appearance at the 2025 Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards, held in Malta.
The romance between Camp and Whipkey captured headlines as the actress confirmed their relationship publicly for the first time on the red carpet, a moment that also served as a pivotal coming out announcement. While she has dated men publicly in the past, her connection with Whipkey marks a significant shift in her personal narrative. As fans rejoiced over the news, it quickly became evident that not everyone was supportive.
In a candid conversation with Cosmopolitan, Camp shared her reflections on the overwhelming reactions to her new relationship.
"We're definitely surprised by all of the attention, to be totally honest," she revealed, standing alongside Whipkey at the event. "We've been a bit surprised by all of the hubbub, but there's been a lot of support so we're very grateful and thankful for everybody who is supportive of us. It's lovely."
The couple first sparked dating rumors a few months ago after Whipkey shared an intimate snapshot of Camp on her Instagram, hinting at a deep connection. However, it wasn't until they appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp's new film Bride Hard that they officially confirmed their status as a couple.
"People are happy to see me happy," Camp gushed, expressing her joy in the newfound chapter of her life. "It's just been such a wonderful, transformative time in my life. I'm so thankful to have her by my side."
Yet, not all responses have been warm — Camp recently defended their 18-year age gap amidst criticism on social media.
In an assertive response to naysayers, Camp took to Instagram to celebrate their bond. "I've dated men exactly my age, and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," she emphasized. "We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything ♥️."
In a light-hearted yet poignant manner, she added, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I'm wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month 🌈."
Additionally, Camp took a moment to acknowledge her close friend and Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson, who has been a steadfast supporter of her journey.
"Rebel and I go back so many years — something like 14 years, we've known each other — and she's been the most supportive out of everyone of me coming out," Camp remarked, reflecting on Wilson's own coming-out experience in 2022 when she publicly embraced her relationship with now-wife Ramona Agruma.