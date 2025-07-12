Anna Camp Breaks Silence on Relationship With Jade Whipkey Amid Surprising Backlash

In a whirlwind of media attention, Anna Camp, the beloved star of Pitch Perfect, has found herself at the center of a vibrant discussion after coming out and debuting her new relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey recently.

The actress, known for her compelling performances and spirited personality, recently addressed the unexpected commentary surrounding her romantic life during a red carpet appearance at the 2025 Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards, held in Malta.