On The Move! Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Enjoy A Romantic Trip To Turkey

Turkish delight!

On the latest stop of their whirlwind European vacation, actress Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma have touched down in Turkey.

On Monday, June 27, the Senior Year star and her partner took to social media to share several glimpses into their Cappadocia trip, depicting themselves seeing the local sights, enjoying the region’s cuisine, befriending a turtle and dressing up for a romantic meal at the Museum Hotel, the luxury locale where the pair is staying.

"Ready for dinner," Agruma wrote alongside an adorable selfie posted to her Instagram Story. While Agruma rocked a green button-up dress with short sleeves and a white floral applique, Wilson kept it sleek in a long-sleeved black gown with lace details.