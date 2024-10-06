Newlywed Bliss! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's Cutest Moments Together: Photos
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are married!
In a post shared to Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star, 44, confirmed she wed her longtime partner, 40, on Saturday, September 28 in Sardinia, Italy, after first going public with their romance in 2022.
The couple, who share daughter Royce Lillian, have never been shy about showing off their love for one another on social media and gushing over how they first got together.
"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting," Wilson recalled in a 2022 interview. "And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."
"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were sometimes that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she noted.
Despite their happiness, the Bridesmaids star and the Agruma have dealt with their fair share of obstacles as the jewelry designer's family hasn't been "accepting" of their relationship. "And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public. With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her," Wilson admitted during an appearance on the Australian "Life Uncut" podcast. "It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."
No matter what, the duo has remained a united force through it all. “Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source spilled. "Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”
Scroll through below to see the pair's cutest moments together!
Wilson and Agruma were all smiles as they posed together in warm winter jackets.
The adorable duo cuddled up as they enjoyed a fun night out.
Wilson and Agruma cozied up with their little girl while spending family time together.
The pair put on their Sunday best as they enjoyed a getaway together.
Wilson and Agruma stunned before hitting the red carpet.