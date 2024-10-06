Newlywed Bliss! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's Cutest Moments Together: Photos

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were sometimes that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she noted.

Despite their happiness, the Bridesmaids star and the Agruma have dealt with their fair share of obstacles as the jewelry designer's family hasn't been "accepting" of their relationship. "And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public. With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her," Wilson admitted during an appearance on the Australian "Life Uncut" podcast. "It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things."