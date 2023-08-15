Anna Delvey Admits She Deeply 'Regrets' Scamming People: 'I Will Have to Live With It Forever'

"Was that the real me? That wasn't a docuseries; it was fiction. Before each episode it says, 'It's all true, except for whatever is made up.' It's not up to me to sit here and dissect Shonda Rhimes' vision or interpretation," she said. "It is what it is. There are all these preconceived notions, and that's not good for my process."

However, the former prisoner – who served four years behind bars — made it clear she has no ill will towards the actress Julia Garner, who portrayed her. "She's a very sweet person. She was just doing her job. I don't really take it personally," Delvey — who was released in March 2021 but then spent a year in ICE custody — said.