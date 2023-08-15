Anna Delvey Admits She Deeply 'Regrets' Scamming People: 'I Will Have to Live With It Forever'
Anna Delvey does not look back on her choices fondly.
The former con artist revealed if she could turn back time, she would not have posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes while swindling people out of their money.
"I regret a lot of decisions I've made in the past," Delvey explained. "I have not made great choices. My mistakes are very public, and I will have to live with it forever."
When asked if she feels her criminal past will pigeonhole her future, she replied, "It gets thrown back into my face every day pretty much."
"Me moving on does not mean that I'm saying everything I did was so right," she continued. "I learned from my mistakes. I paid restitution in full. I paid my legal fees. I never had any public defender. I never took money from the government. Nobody's paying my rent. Nobody's paying for anything. So, people, what else is there?"
The 32-year-old revealed she has yet to watch the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, which was based on her story. However, as to how true to life it was, Delvey felt it did not tell her authentic journey.
"Was that the real me? That wasn't a docuseries; it was fiction. Before each episode it says, 'It's all true, except for whatever is made up.' It's not up to me to sit here and dissect Shonda Rhimes' vision or interpretation," she said. "It is what it is. There are all these preconceived notions, and that's not good for my process."
However, the former prisoner – who served four years behind bars — made it clear she has no ill will towards the actress Julia Garner, who portrayed her. "She's a very sweet person. She was just doing her job. I don't really take it personally," Delvey — who was released in March 2021 but then spent a year in ICE custody — said.
Variety conducted the interview with Delvey.