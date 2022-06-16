Infamous Con Artist Anna Sorokin Reveals If She Believes Her Actions Were 'Unethical'

The inspiration behind Netflix's true crime mini series Inventing Anna is opening up about her life of crime and hoping to one day put it behind her. Anna Delvey — real name Anna Sorokin — shot to fame after she pretended to be an heiress in high class social circles in New York, eventually conning her friends and colleagues out of $200,000.

Sorokin was later caught and charged with eight different felony counts — three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny and four counts of theft services.