Infamous Con Artist Anna Sorokin Reveals If She Believes Her Actions Were 'Unethical'
The inspiration behind Netflix's true crime mini series Inventing Anna is opening up about her life of crime and hoping to one day put it behind her. Anna Delvey — real name Anna Sorokin — shot to fame after she pretended to be an heiress in high class social circles in New York, eventually conning her friends and colleagues out of $200,000.
Sorokin was later caught and charged with eight different felony counts — three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny and four counts of theft services.
"Yeah, that was definitely unethical," she admitted in an interview with NBC's Savannah Sellers. "I would not encourage anybody else to follow my footsteps."
Following her trial, a judge sentenced to spend four to twelve years in prison and ordered her to pay a $24,000 fine. She was released on good behavior in 2019, but has since found herself behind bars yet again for remaining in the country after her visa expired.
WHO IS ANNA DELVEY? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE REAL LIFE SCAMMER ANNA SOROKIN WHO WORKED HER WAY INTO NEW YORK SOCIETY: PHOTOS
Now, while sitting in a New York jail in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements, the famed con artist is hoping to make a new name for herself — legally, that is.
"Hopefully, I'll be given a chance to focus all my energy into something legal. And I like to believe I'm good at getting things done," she told the outlet of her plans for the future. "I'd love to be given an opportunity ... for people not to just dismiss me as like a quote unquote scammer, and just see what I'm going to do next."
'INVENTING ANNA' REAL LIFE COUNTERPART RACHEL WILLIAMS CALLS ANNA SOROKIN 'SOCIOPATH,' QUESTIONS NETFLIX FOR PROMOTING 'DANGEROUS' NARRATIVE
"I never was trying to do any harm to anybody. And I'm not just like this vicious like scamming person trying to like take advantage of anybody who's just like stupid enough to fall for it," she continued, noting she didn't go into the situation with "malicious intent" against anyone. "And unfortunately, I resorted to like these unorthodox methods, and I would obviously not encourage anybody to do that."
Sorokin's name has dominated headlines since Netflix's nine-part drama based on the young con's bombshell story premiered in February. Ozark actress Julia Garner starred as Sorokin. Anna Chlumsky and Laverne Cox also helmed roles in the popular limited series.