Anna Delvey Thrusts Herself Back Into the Spotlight With New Memoir Amid Immigration Battle

The convicted scammer, whose real name is Anna Sorokin , is developing both a memoir and a companion documentary to tell her story beyond the headlines that made her infamous. The projects will reportedly span her life before the “ fake heiress ” scandal, her legal battles and her current reality living under house arrest in New York amid ongoing immigration proceedings.

Anna Delvey is once again stepping into the spotlight.

Delvey says the goal is to challenge the narrative that has followed her since her 2019 conviction for grand larceny.

“There’s this assumption that life freezes at the moment the internet decides who you are, but in reality you still have to keep evolving while everyone else keeps projecting an outdated version of you onto the screen,” she told TMZ.

She is intentionally steering the memoir away from being a traditional crime story, instead focusing on “media, perception, ambition, reputation and the economics of attention.”

The book is already partially written and is currently being pitched to major publishers.