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Anna Delvey Thrusts Herself Back Into the Spotlight With New Memoir Amid Immigration Battle

Photo of Anna Delvey.
Source: MEGA

Anna Delvey announced plans for a new memoir project.

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May 20 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

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Anna Delvey is once again stepping into the spotlight.

The convicted scammer, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is developing both a memoir and a companion documentary to tell her story beyond the headlines that made her infamous. The projects will reportedly span her life before the “fake heiress” scandal, her legal battles and her current reality living under house arrest in New York amid ongoing immigration proceedings.

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Rewriting a Story Already Told

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Image of The convicted scammer aimed to reshape her public image.
Source: MEGA

The convicted scammer aimed to reshape her public image.

Delvey says the goal is to challenge the narrative that has followed her since her 2019 conviction for grand larceny.

“There’s this assumption that life freezes at the moment the internet decides who you are, but in reality you still have to keep evolving while everyone else keeps projecting an outdated version of you onto the screen,” she told TMZ.

She is intentionally steering the memoir away from being a traditional crime story, instead focusing on “media, perception, ambition, reputation and the economics of attention.”

The book is already partially written and is currently being pitched to major publishers.

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A Story the Public Keeps Following

Image of She continued to face immigration issues.
Source: MEGA

She continued to face immigration issues.

Delvey’s rise and fall has already inspired multiple retellings, including Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, Rachel DeLoache Williams’ bestselling memoir and Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Since her release, Delvey has remained a cultural fixture, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, hosting events from her apartment and partnering with brands like Goop Kitchen.

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Image of She wanted to cast Jennifer Lawrence to portray her.
Source: MEGA

She wanted to cast Jennifer Lawrence to portray her.

She has also hinted at future screen adaptations of her life, even naming Jennifer Lawrence as her dream casting choice.

“It has long been the norm to criticize the monetization of ‘infamy.’ This is shortsighted,” said Raymond G. Lahoud of the Lahoud Law Group, who is not involved in Delvey’s case. “People who become publicly controversial are able to turn ‘unwanted attention’ into a platform for advocacy, education, and reinvention. For change.”

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Turning Infamy Into Opportunity

Image of The project focused on media, reputation and public perception.
Source: MEGA

The project focused on media, reputation and public perception.

That public storytelling can be especially meaningful during ongoing legal battles.

“When one is facing the daunting challenges of active immigration issues, the public narrative… can quickly define a person before the legal process has fully played out. In that context, using public attention to tell one's immigration story cannot be always-already unethical.”

According to Lahoud, the ethical question “comes down to accountability, honesty, transparency, and responsibility.”

“For immigrants, public storytelling carries real value,” he added. “It can humanize complex legal and immigration systems.”

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A New Chapter

“Economically, notoriety creates visibility. Visibility can become fundraising, paid media, speaking opportunities, advocacy campaigns, book projects, consulting, social media growth, or community support,” Lahoud noted.

“For someone facing legal fees, immigration uncertainty, reputational damage, or loss of employment, monetizing that attention can be a practical way to survive a crisis.”

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