Famed Con Artist Anna Delvey Gets Dolled Up for NYC Outing Nearly 4 Years After Being Released From Prison: Photos
Anna Delvey hit New York City in a stylish, nearly all-black ensemble as she nears the four-year anniversary of her release from prison.
Delvey — real name Anna Sorokin — was photographed in a short, black dress with sheer leggings and thigh-high black boots. She accessorized the chic look with a pair of sunglasses and a matching oversized bag.
The only part of her ensemble that wasn't black was her long, gray trench coat, which she wore in one of the snapshots as she posed in front of a huge Christmas tree filled with festive decorations.
As OK! previously reported, the convicted con was arrested in 2017 on grand larceny and other theft-related charges. Two years later, she was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services.
Delvey was sentenced to four years behind bars for her crimes. In February 2021, she was released from prison and moved to an immigration detention center where she was expected to be deported.
However, in October 2022, she was allowed to leave the detention center and was put on house arrest.
Earlier this year, she was given the privilege of serving a modified house arrest amid her lengthy deportation proceedings. The relaxed terms now allow her to work and travel up to 70 miles from her home.
This year, Delvey also made her shocking reality television debut with her short stint on Dancing With the Stars, where she forged an unexpected friendship with fellow contestant Tori Spelling.
"I saw Inventing Anna, and then I met the real human, and she and I have become unlikely friends... She’s very kind to me, she's nice. I liked the human and took everything else away," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said on her iHeartRadio podcast "misSPELLING."
Both Spelling and Delvey were kicked from the hit talent competition in the first round of eliminations, which took place on the second episode of the season. Despite losing her shot at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy, Spelling praised the con artist's skills on the dance floor.
"She was starting to smile... starting to have more fun... I think she could be a beautiful dancer," she said. "But you know, she has a lot up against her with the public opinion of her."