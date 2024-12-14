Famed Con Artist Anna Delvey Gets Dolled Up for NYC Outing Nearly 4 Years After Being Released From Prison: Photos

Delvey was sentenced to four years behind bars for her crimes. In February 2021, she was released from prison and moved to an immigration detention center where she was expected to be deported.

However, in October 2022, she was allowed to leave the detention center and was put on house arrest.

Earlier this year, she was given the privilege of serving a modified house arrest amid her lengthy deportation proceedings. The relaxed terms now allow her to work and travel up to 70 miles from her home.