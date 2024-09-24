Maks Chmerkovskiy Criticizes Convicted Felon Anna Delvey's Casting on 'DWTS': 'Professional Liar'

Maks Chmerkovskiy, who is not appearing on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, slammed the TV show for casting convicted felon Anna Delvey.

“So those are the kind of qualities you put together. And then there’s like, ‘OK, so who’s going to draw attention?’ And now you’re talking about someone like an Anna character, right?” Chmerkovskiy began on the "TMZ Podcast" on Monday, September 23, referring to the type of people the show brings on. “So my struggle here … I can see both sides. I can also be on the production side and I can be on the viewer side and understand it all. But if you want an ankle [bracelet] and sort of this, ‘D---, this is going to draw attention,’ and the scandalousness of it all – I mean, there’s so many other people you can choose from.”