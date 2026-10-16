Anna Faris 'Hurt' by Chuck Lorre's Comments About Her 'Mysterious' 'Mom' Exit Amid Sobriety Journey: 'I Really Didn't See That Coming'

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Anna Faris admitted that Mom creator Chuck Lorre's comments about her hiring and subsequent exit from the sitcom "hurt." The 49-year-old actress responded to his feelings about her, revealed in his new memoir, Sitcom, in an October 15 Instagram post. "Yikes. Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts," she admitted. "Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted."

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Source: MEGA Anna Faris shared she was 'proud' of her run on 'Mom.'

Faris was hired to play the leading role in the sitcom that premiered in 2013. The show followed a newly sober mom navigating her relationship with her kids and her own mother. It ran for eight seasons, though Faris departed the show after Season 7. "I’m proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years," she gushed. "I’ve been sober for a year and a half. I was on a show about recovery, and then I lived it. Now I’m healthy, I’m working, and I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time."

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'It Gets Better'

Source: MEGA Anna Farris opened up about her sobriety after Chuck Lorre's comments.

Faris went on to allude to some dark moments she experienced in her own life throughout her time on the show. During its run, she split from her second husband, Chris Pratt, the father of her only son, Jack. "If anyone reading this is where I was," she added. "I hope that’s useful. It gets better. I’m proof."

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Source: MEGA Chuck Lorre wrote about hiring Anna Faris in his new memoir.

Faris' comments came after Lorre wrote about his initial hesitancy in selecting her as the leading "mom" for the hit CBS show. "I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material," he confessed. "Then I thought about how badly I’d bungled my working relationship with Charlie Sheen." Sheen and Lorre worked together on Two and a Half Men before Sheen was fired following struggles with addiction, public meltdowns and a production halt. "Someone’s personal life is none of my business. The mom in Mom would be, and should be, Anna Faris," Lorre conceded.

'My Initial Reluctance Was, in Fact, Correct'

Source: MEGA Anna Farris called her time on the show 'rewarding.'