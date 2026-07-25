Anna Faris Reveals She Beat Melissa Joan Hart for 'Scary Movie' Role

July 25 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Anna Faris reacted after learning Melissa Joan Hart nearly landed the lead role in 'Scary Movie.'

In a surprising twist, Anna Faris learned that she outshined Melissa Joan Hart for the role of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The revelation came from creators Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting their latest film, Scary Movie 6 .

Anna Faris learned from Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans that Melissa Joan Hart was originally considered to play Cindy Campbell before Anna Faris was cast.

“I didn’t know this,” Anna remarked, praising Melissa’s talent with, “She’s good!”

“She was supposed to play Anna’s part,” he stated, leaving Anna momentarily stunned.

Marlon, age 53, disclosed that Melissa, 50, originally held the role intended for Anna.

Marlon Wayans credited Keenen Ivory Wayans with recognizing Anna Faris' talent and ultimately choosing her for the lead role in 'Scary Movie.'

The Wayans brothers explained that their brother, Keenan Wayans, recognized Anna’s potential and advocated for her casting instead.

Marlon humorously quipped, “So you took Melissa Joan Hart’s job. Good job Anna!” adding a light-hearted twist to the revelation.

Shawn, age 55, joined the banter, jokingly commenting on the competitive nature of casting decisions.

“We see the way you do it,” he said, providing comedic relief during the interview.