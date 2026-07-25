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Anna Faris Reveals She Beat Melissa Joan Hart for 'Scary Movie' Role

split photo of Anna Faris & Melissa Joan Hart
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris reacted after learning Melissa Joan Hart nearly landed the lead role in 'Scary Movie.'

July 25 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

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In a surprising twist, Anna Faris learned that she outshined Melissa Joan Hart for the role of Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The revelation came from creators Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting their latest film, Scary Movie 6.

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image of Anna Faris learned from Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans that Melissa Joan Hart was originally considered to play Cindy Campbell before Anna Faris was cast.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris learned from Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans that Melissa Joan Hart was originally considered to play Cindy Campbell before Anna Faris was cast.

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Marlon, age 53, disclosed that Melissa, 50, originally held the role intended for Anna.

“She was supposed to play Anna’s part,” he stated, leaving Anna momentarily stunned.

“I didn’t know this,” Anna remarked, praising Melissa’s talent with, “She’s good!”

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image of Marlon Wayans credited Keenen Ivory Wayans with recognizing Anna Faris' talent and ultimately choosing her for the lead role in 'Scary Movie.'
Source: MEGA

Marlon Wayans credited Keenen Ivory Wayans with recognizing Anna Faris' talent and ultimately choosing her for the lead role in 'Scary Movie.'

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The Wayans brothers explained that their brother, Keenan Wayans, recognized Anna’s potential and advocated for her casting instead.

Marlon humorously quipped, “So you took Melissa Joan Hart’s job. Good job Anna!” adding a light-hearted twist to the revelation.

Shawn, age 55, joined the banter, jokingly commenting on the competitive nature of casting decisions.

“We see the way you do it,” he said, providing comedic relief during the interview.

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image of Anna Faris said she had no idea Melissa Joan Hart had been considered for the role and immediately praised her fellow actress during the interview.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris said she had no idea Melissa Joan Hart had been considered for the role and immediately praised her fellow actress during the interview.

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Anna engaged in the playful banter, maintaining her humility.

“I didn’t. I’m not… I’m not trying to take food out of anyone’s mouth!” she insisted, reinforcing her respect for her fellow actress.

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Marlon further joked about the situation, calling it “white on white crime,” but assured Anna he would never deny her the role because she is “the star of the movie.”

Anna responded, “Yeah, but barely. Only because I work for free.”

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The humor continued as Shawn teased her about her self-esteem, saying, “You have low self-esteem. It’s a badge of honor to work for free," to which Anna replied, “Who needs self-esteem? It’s overrated.”

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image of Anna Faris jokingly insisted she never intended to take work away from Melissa Joan Hart.
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris jokingly insisted she never intended to take work away from Melissa Joan Hart.

The Scary Movie franchise, which debuted in 2000, has become a staple in the horror-comedy genre. Anna and Regina Hall, who plays Cindy’s best friend Brenda Meeks, have featured in five of the six films, making them the most regular cast members.

Scary Movie 6 features Anna and Regina, alongside a talented ensemble, including Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams and Anthony Anderson.

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