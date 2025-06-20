Anne Burrell Contemplated Her 'Rock Star Chef Life' Before Marrying Stuart Claxton Ahead of Tragic Death

Anne Burrell finally found the perfect work-life balance a few years before her tragic death.

The Food Network star, who was 55 when she passed, found her partner in husband Stuart Claxton, whom she wed in October 2021.

Prior to settling down, she was heavy into her career and all it had to offer. During an episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast in March, the chef opened up about how she contemplated how to navigate her lifestyle in order to fit romance into it.