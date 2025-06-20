or
Anne Burrell Contemplated Her 'Rock Star Chef Life' Before Marrying Stuart Claxton Ahead of Tragic Death

Anne Burrell wasn't sure about marriage before she met Stuart Claxton.

June 20 2025, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

Anne Burrell finally found the perfect work-life balance a few years before her tragic death.

The Food Network star, who was 55 when she passed, found her partner in husband Stuart Claxton, whom she wed in October 2021.

Prior to settling down, she was heavy into her career and all it had to offer. During an episode of Tori Spelling’s “misSPELLING” podcast in March, the chef opened up about how she contemplated how to navigate her lifestyle in order to fit romance into it.

Anne Burrell Was 'Living the Rock Star Chef Life'

The Food Network icon said she was living the 'rock star chef life' before meeting her husband.

“I was living my best life,” Burrell told Spelling. “I was living the rock star chef life.”

The cook continued, “I was working a lot, and I had a great social life. But I just started to feel like, ‘All right, you’re getting a little old to keep on doing this. What are we doing? Where are we going in life?’”

Anne Burrell Met Husband Stuart Claxton on Bumble

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton met in 2018 on Bumble.

Having never been married before Claxton, Burrell noted that she planned to settle down once she felt she had “accomplished stuff” and had “something in life to share.”

Once she felt it was the right time to begin a long-term relationship, Burrell opened an account on the dating app Bumble, where she met Claxton in 2018.

The couple blossomed their relationship throughout the global pandemic in 2020, when he quarantined with the chef and her family.

Anne Burrell

Did Anne Burrell Want Kids?

Anne Burrell said she wasn't interested in having her own children.

Claxton proposed in 2020 and later married Burrell during a star-studded ceremony at Windridge Estate in Cazenovia, New York.

Although she and her husband were committed, the late chef told the podcast host that having kids was never on her “radar.” However, she valued being a stepmother to Claxton’s son, Javier, 20.

“Stuart has a son, so now I’m a stepmom,” she said, adding that being part of Javier’s life was the “perfect amount of parenting time.”

Anne Burrell's Family Honors the Late Food Network Star

The Food Network star's loved ones honored her by saying 'her smile lit up every room she entered.'

Stuart has yet to speak publicly about his wife’s death — however, her loved ones shared a tribute for Anne with a news outlet.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” the statement read. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Claxton was the one who found her unconscious on the bathroom floor on Tuesday, June 17. Although he attempted CPR, Burrell was pronounced dead at the scene with an array of pills lying next to her.

