Anne Burrell Gushed Over Still Being in the 'Honeymoon Phase' With Husband Stuart Claxton Prior to Her Sudden Death

As OK! reported, Burrell died in the early hours of June 17. While a cause of death has yet to be reported, a 911 call revealed a person telling the operator she’d gone into cardiac arrest.

When paramedics arrived to her home, they were unable to revive her and pronounced her as dead.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," a statement her family provided on June 17 read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

A representative for the Food Network also spoke out, sharing Burrell was a “remarkable person and culinary talent.”