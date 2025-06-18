Anne Burrell Gushed Over Still Being in the 'Honeymoon Phase' With Husband Stuart Claxton Prior to Her Sudden Death
Prior to her untimely death, Food Network star Anne Burrell talked about her adoration of her husband, Stuart Claxton.
“October will be four years,” she shared with a media outlet in April. “It seems like it’s been four minutes. I don’t know if it’s a honeymoon [phase], but I feel like it’s settled into married life days which I really enjoy.”
'Why Not Cook With Meghan?'
She went on to joke she wanted to be on Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, sharing, “I’d go to the opening of an envelope. Why not cook with Meghan?” As far as Meghan’s As Ever jam, Burrell said she wasn’t “really a jam girl.” “Occasionally, I make them for my husband,” she continued. “I make scones and we have jam then. Other than that, I wouldn’t say I’m super jammy.”
Anne Went Into Cardiac Arrest
As OK! reported, Burrell died in the early hours of June 17. While a cause of death has yet to be reported, a 911 call revealed a person telling the operator she’d gone into cardiac arrest.
When paramedics arrived to her home, they were unable to revive her and pronounced her as dead.
"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," a statement her family provided on June 17 read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."
A representative for the Food Network also spoke out, sharing Burrell was a “remarkable person and culinary talent.”
The Night Before She Died
The night before her passing, Burrell performed a second improv comedy show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, where she seemed upbeat.
“Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,” an insider dished to a news outlet.
Another source, who was present at the performance, said she “was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”
They also said everyone was “shocked and confused” about the news due to the Food Network star seeming fine when everyone departed the show.
In the wake of her passing, Second City took to their Instagram to share the following message: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell. She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."
An autopsy will be conducted to determine Burrell’s official cause of death.