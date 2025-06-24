Anne Burrell's Friends 'Shocked and Confused' Over Star's Tragic and Sudden Death: 'A Force of Nature'

Friends and colleagues of Food Network star Anne Burrell are sharing details about her final days just one week after she died at 55 years old.

On the night before she passed away, Burrell was completing her Second City “Improv for Actors” class with a final performance.

“She was having the best night,” Jane Margolis, an actress in Burrell’s improv group, shared with a media outlet. “She’d come up with these one-liners out of the blue that were just hysterical. She really was so into it.”