Anne Burrell's Death Being Investigated as Possible Drug Overdose After She Was Found Surrounded by Pills: Report
New details of Anne Burrell’s death have emerged, indicating that the Food Network star could have died from a possible drug overdose.
Per documents from the New York City Police Department, the 55-year-old was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”
A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Burrell’s autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still pending.
Anne Burrell's Death
According to the 911 report from the day of her death on June 17, the person who reported her passing at 7:50 a.m. was initially concerned that Burrell had suffered cardiac arrest.
Before she died, the famed chef was living a normal life alongside her loved ones and friends. The night before she was found unconscious on her bathroom floor, Burrell performed an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn. The show was the last step to completing her course of improv classes.
The Night Before Anne Burrell's Death
The Worst Cooks in America star shared photos of herself on Instagram on June 9, where she promoted the show to her followers, asking anyone interested to join the audience and watch her improv debut.
“Sooooooo... as I have mentioned I have been taking Improv classes @thesecondcitytc and having an ABSOLUTE blast!!! My class and I are coming to the end of this term and we get to do an actual show!!! If anyone is interested in stopping by on Monday June 16 at 9 pm @thesecondcity in Brooklyn please feel free!! We are a small but SUPER fun bunch!!” she captioned her post.
Anne Burrell's Last Instagram Post
Burrell’s last Instagram post on June 12, showed the Food Network star as she enjoyed a walk in Brooklyn, where she bumped into a woman known as “The Green Lady of Brooklyn.” Burrell wrote in her caption that she had been “keeping my eye out for her” to get a selfie with the famous New Yorker.
As OK! previously reported, in 2018, the chef contemplated her bustling lifestyle and what she wanted her future to look like after realizing she’d like to settle down into a romantic relationship.
Anne Burrell's 'Rock Star Chef Life'
Burrell took the initiative to create a profile on the dating app Bumble that year, leading to her meeting her husband, Stuart Claxton.
In a “misSPELLING” podcast episode from March with host Tori Spelling, Burrell explained why she decided to take the first step toward commitment — something she had shied away from in the relationship sense.
“I was living my best life,” Burrell said. “I was living the rock star chef life.”
“I was working a lot, and I had a great social life,” she elaborated. “But I just started to feel like, ‘All right, you’re getting a little old to keep on doing this. What are we doing? Where are we going in life?’”