Anne Burrell's Death Being Investigated as Possible Drug Overdose After She Was Found Surrounded by Pills: Report

New details of Anne Burrell’s death have emerged, indicating that the Food Network star could have died from a possible drug overdose.

Per documents from the New York City Police Department, the 55-year-old was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Burrell’s autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still pending.