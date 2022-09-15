The Devil Wears Crocodile? Anne Hathaway Channels Iconic Character During New York Fashion Week

The Devil may wear Prada, but Anne Hathaway wears Crocodile!

In a true instance of life imitating art, Hathaway seemingly paid homage to her iconic character from The Devil Wears Prada earlier this week, sporting a nearly identical look to one she donned as Andy Sachs while attending a New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday, September 14.

The star was spotted in the front row of Michael Kors' spring/summer 2023 runway presentation, where she sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. (The magazine maven was long rumored to have inspired Hathaway’s no-nonsense onscreen boss, fictitious fashion editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.)