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Anne Hathaway Says Husband Adam Shulman 'Supports Me Completely' Amid 'Unusual' Year Promoting Films While Pregnant

Photo of Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway praised Adam Shulman for supporting her family during a demanding year of film promotions.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway expressed her deep appreciation for her husband, Adam Shulman, during a recent interview.

The actress highlighted Shulman's unwavering support as she promoted five films, including The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary.

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'It’s Probably Never Going to Happen Like This Again'

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Image of Anne Hathaway praised her husband, Adam Shulman, for supporting her as she prepared to promote five films.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway praised her husband, Adam Shulman, for supporting her as she prepared to promote five films.

“He supports me completely,” Hathaway shared, underscoring the significant role Shulman plays in their family life.

The couple, who share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, married in 2012 after meeting at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2008.

“This year in particular was unusual,” Hathaway remarked, referring to the demanding nature of her film schedule.

She noted that both she and Shulman understand the rarity of such a busy year, stating, “He and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again.”

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'The Most Extraordinary Person I’ve Ever Met'

Image of Anne Hathaway said she and Adam Shulman understood that such a demanding professional schedule might not happen again.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway said she and Adam Shulman understood that such a demanding professional schedule might not happen again.

Hathaway described Shulman as “the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met,” praising his ability to step up in every possible way.

“I’m so lucky that he’s my partner that I spend my life with,” she told the outlet, reinforcing the strong foundation of their relationship.

During the interview, Hathaway acknowledged Shulman’s contributions to their family, saying, “He holds it down.” She emphasized that her achievements would not have been possible without his support: “I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I’ve done without my husband.”

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Anne Hathaway Calls Husband Adam Shulman a 'Wonderful Cook'

Image of Anne Hathaway said she would not have achieved her professional accomplishments without Adam Shulman's support.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway said she would not have achieved her professional accomplishments without Adam Shulman's support.

In addition to his emotional support, Hathaway labeled Shulman as “a wonderful cook,” highlighting another dimension of their partnership. “That’s one of the ways that I really value him,” she added.

The couple made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Breakthrough Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., where they celebrated scientific advancements alongside fellow attendees. Hathaway wore a striking black dress, while Shulman complemented her look in a classic suit.

Image of Anne Hathaway praised Adam Shulman's cooking and described it as one of the ways she valued him as a partner.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway praised Adam Shulman's cooking and described it as one of the ways she valued him as a partner.

Their recent public outings, including a previous appearance at a Bvlgari event in Italy, display their continued commitment to one another and their family.

Hathaway’s comments reveal a deep bond between the couple, showcasing how they navigate the complexities of family life and a demanding career.

As Hathaway prepares for the release of her films, she remains grateful for Shulman’s unwavering support, and fans can expect to see more of this dynamic couple in the future.

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