Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Spotted Filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2' in New York City: Photos

Photo of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Actresses Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep were spotted in new photos filming 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' nearly two decades after the original film’s debut.

Profile Image

July 25 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep were spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the streets of New York City, nearly two decades after the original film's theatrical debut.

Hathaway, 42, and Streep, 76, were seen reprising their roles of Anna Wintour-inspired Miranda Priestly and her assistant Andy Sachs in new photos on Friday, June 25.

image of Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of the 'Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of the 'Devil Wears Prada 2.'

In one photo, the Princess Diaries star looked effortlessly elegant in a monochrome cashmere sweater and linen pants as she rushed down the street, clutching an important document in her hand.

image of Meryl Streep looked stunning on the set of 'Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep looked stunning on the set of 'Devil Wears Prada 2.'

Another photo captured Streep dressed to the nines in a structured cream jacket, perfectly paired with matching glasses and a crisp, buttoned-up shirt. The actress added siren red pointy stilettos for a bold touch.

image of Meryl Streep added pointy red stilettos for a sassy touch.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep added pointy red stilettos for a sassy touch.

It’s clear the film is diving back into the high-fashion world, with the stars styled to perfection in every shot. Hathaway stunned in a gray, oversized menswear-inspired jacket paired with expertly tailored matching pants. She completed the chic look with black sunglasses, sleek boots and a handbag for a modern edge.

The final look consisted of Hathaway elevating a simple blue jean outfit with a brown coat, scarf and black sunglasses.

image of Anne Hathaway channeled effortless glam on the set.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway channeled effortless glam on the set.

The Devil Wears Prada followed Hathaway’s character, a fresh-faced college journalism graduate, who lands one of the most sought-after jobs in the publishing industry, the assistant to the fierce editor of Runway magazine (Streep). The film was widely successful, grossing $326 million globally and earning Streep an Oscar nomination.

The sequel will focus on Priestly, still at the helm of Runway, as she navigates the evolving landscape of media and publishing, with the magazine now facing significant obstacles. Blunt's character, once an assistant, will rise to the executive ranks at a luxury brand conglomerate that partners with Runway.

image of Anne Hathaway served look after look on the set.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway served look after look on the set.

Although it’s unclear how Miranda and Andy’s story will play out in Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway previously teased what she believed her fictional character would be doing.

“I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine. I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab," she told a news outlet in 2022.

