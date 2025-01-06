Anne Hathaway Hilariously Reacts to Jeremy Strong Copying Her 'Princess Diaries' Bucket Hat Look at the 2025 Golden Globes

Several people thought he resembled what Anne Hathaway's character wore in one of the Princess Diaries movies, with one person tweeting, "Mia Thermopolis after getting a fresh blowout."

In fact, the actress herself caught wind of the comparison and reacted via Instagram.

"Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!! 💚," she quipped in a post that featured a photo from the scene and one of Strong.