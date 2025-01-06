Anne Hathaway Hilariously Reacts to Jeremy Strong Copying Her 'Princess Diaries' Bucket Hat Look at the 2025 Golden Globes
Though Jeremy Strong didn't win any trophies at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, his eccentric outfit turned him into the center of attention.
Instead of opting for a traditional dark-colored suit, the actor stood out in an aqua velvet suit over a white turtleneck, which he paired with a matching bucket hat, matching sunglasses and black shoes.
Several people thought he resembled what Anne Hathaway's character wore in one of the Princess Diaries movies, with one person tweeting, "Mia Thermopolis after getting a fresh blowout."
In fact, the actress herself caught wind of the comparison and reacted via Instagram.
"Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!! 💚," she quipped in a post that featured a photo from the scene and one of Strong.
Social media was in stitches over the ensemble, with one person joking he looks like "Paddington’s cousin who sells coke."
"LL Cool J's skinny neighbor," another X user wrote, referring to how he mimicked the rapper's style.
Many noted the outfit reminded them of something his Succession character would wear, with a fan tweeting, "He's literally Kendall Roy IRL [in real life] it's wild."
In a red carpet interview before the awards show, the actor, 46, admitted to Entertainment Tonight he wasn't being "shy" with his fashion choice.
"I've been accused of only wearing brown, so I thought I would just turn that on its head a little bit," Strong explained of what inspired the bold look.
The dad-of-three was nominated at the Globes for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his role as real-life lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.
The actor and his costar Sebastian Stan, who portrayed Donald Trump, both lost the category to The Brutalist's Adrien Brody.
Though the costars knew making the film about the president-elect and releasing it a few weeks before the 2024 presidential election would stir up controversy, they don't regret taking on the roles.
"I mean, you know that you’re playing with fire — how could we not know that? But I don’t think that had any impact on how we approached it as artists," Strong told Vogue. "I think we related to it as a piece of work and as a film about these two guys and their relationship."
According to the magazine, the flick had "trouble getting distribution coming out" of the Cannes Film Festival — something Strong wasn't surprised about.
"I think I expected the movie to get scooped up out of Cannes. But then everyone was frankly scared to touch it. I think they were afraid of litigation and repercussions and afraid of Trump, and so now it’s opening this Friday on 1,500 screens or something like that, and I do think that this is something that is imperative for people to see," the actor spilled.