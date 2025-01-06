Sebastian Stan Claims 'Man in Orange' Donald Trump Was 'Definitely the Hardest' Role He's Played
Sebastian Stan suffered "sleepless nights" after agreeing to play the role of a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
While attending the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, the Marvel star revealed it was his most difficult acting job he's undertaken.
"Without a doubt, the man in orange, right? Donald Trump, definitely the hardest," he told a reporter. "In terms of when I look back at the nice sleepless nights and the responsibility that I feel I carried and I still feel."
"It’s about The Apprentice and wanting to do the best that I can to honor out the boss division and to offer further perspective on something that I think we're all inevitably having to do," he added.
This comes weeks after Stan admitted he was not able to participate in an interview due to the controversial role.
"I had an offer to do Variety Actor on Actor this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," the 42-year-old shared at the time. "We couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them, because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie. And it’s like, that’s when I think we lose the situation. Because if it really becomes like that — fear or that discomfort to talk about this — then we’re really going to have a problem."
Prior to the presidential election, Stan referred to Trump as a "paranoid, scared, little man" as he encouraged Americans to watch The Apprentice.
"You have the right to be curious and know what there is to know," the actor continued. "What is really so controversial about this film? I mean, I think what’s the scariest part is our own level of denial of reality at this point. If you want to really know, it’s out there, it’s all been documented for the last 30, 40 years."
As OK! previously reported, Trump himself wasn't happy about his portrayal in the film, dubbing it a "fake and classless movie" that he hoped would "bomb."
"It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'" he penned via Truth Social in October.