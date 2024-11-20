Sebastian Stan Forced to Cut Interview Due to Role in 'The Apprentice,' Says Actors Were 'Too Afraid to Talk' About the Movie

Though Sebastian Stan was invited to participate in Variety magazine's "Actors on Actors" series, which pairs two performers together to interview one another, the actor said he ended up not doing it due to his role as President-elect Donald Trump in the biopic The Apprentice.

"I had an offer to do Variety Actor on Actor this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," Stan, 42, said at a screening of the film, according to a video shared on social media.