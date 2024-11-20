Sebastian Stan Forced to Cut Interview Due to Role in 'The Apprentice,' Says Actors Were 'Too Afraid to Talk' About the Movie
Though Sebastian Stan was invited to participate in Variety magazine's "Actors on Actors" series, which pairs two performers together to interview one another, the actor said he ended up not doing it due to his role as President-elect Donald Trump in the biopic The Apprentice.
"I had an offer to do Variety Actor on Actor this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it," Stan, 42, said at a screening of the film, according to a video shared on social media.
Stan added: “You know, I’ve got to do a lot of great things, and that’s not pointing at anyone specific. It was… we couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them, because [they were] too afraid to talk about this movie. And it’s like, that’s when I think we lose the situation. Because if it really becomes like that — fear or that discomfort to talk about this — then we’re really going to have a problem.”
Variety Co-Editor in Chief Ramin Setoodeh confirmed Stan's side of the story in a statement to USA TODAY.
"What Sebastian said is accurate. We invited him to participate in Actors on Actors, the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn’t want to pair with him because they didn't want to talk about Donald Trump," they said.
Many were taken aback that Stan was refused from talking about the flick, which stars Stan as a young Trump.
"I, for one, would love a chat with Sebastian Stan," while another said, "I'm pretty sure @iamjohnoliver would be more than happy to have an hour-long discussion with Seb about The Apprentice @LastWeekTonight #sebastianstan #THEAPPRENTICE."
A third person added: "Sebastian Stan wanting to do Variety's Actors on Actors but being unable to because nobody wanted to go on record and publicly discuss 'the apprentice' with him is very f----- up actually and really ominous of what's to come. hollywood's cowardice is so so telling."
Stan has been at the center of controversy ever since the movie premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival. The former president, 78, threatened to sue over the biopic, which depicts him raping his then-wife Ivana Trump.
“A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully ‘bomb.’ It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social in the middle of the night on Monday, October 14.
However, director Ali Abbasi didn't seem to mind the drama. "I don't necessarily think that this is a movie that he would dislike," he said during a Cannes press conference. "I don't necessarily think he would like it. I think he would be surprised. … I would offer to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening and have a chat afterwards."