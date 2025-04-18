Anne Hathaway Wows Fans With 'Stunning' New Face at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at Ralph Lauren’s intimate Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. Though her beauty has always been considered timeless, fans raved that the Princess Diaries actress looked “stunning” with a new, fresh face.
As Hathaway sat in the front row, she was captured with subtle glam and zero wrinkles. Despite not confirming any cosmetic surgery, social media users suggested her altered face was the result of Botox.
“That’s all Botox and filler; her face never moves even when she smiles,” commented one person on a viral X clip.
“If she’s had work done, it’s very, very good. But let’s not discount the power of the slicked-back ponytail facelift,” said another.
Despite the speculation, the 42-year-old was praised for "aging like fine wine."
“It seems like every time she peaks, she levels up again,” wrote a third individual.
“No lie, Anne Hathaway’s got that timeless charm — graceful but with serious star power!” exclaimed another.
After becoming the face of beauty brand Lancôme in 2008, the Devil Wears Prada star stated in an interview that she considered plastic surgery but ultimately decided against it at the time.
“When I was growing up, I wanted a nose job because I didn’t think my nose was good,” Hathaway said. “Your face needs to have character if you're going to be an actor, or you're just kind of a face.”
The actress was speculated to have had rhinoplasty in 2023, as after an appearance at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie claimed he had “no doubt she had surgery on her nose.”
Motykie continued, “You see it go from a slightly more plunging bulbous tip with a wide bridge to having a much more defined contour and thinner bridge and thinner tip and more tip projection. That's the leading sign of having a rhinoplasty.”
He also suggested Hathaway had other work done on her face. “I also noticed her jawline is a bit narrower; again, that could be the normal loss of body fat, or it could be some slight contouring to the jawline to bring in that lower face with things like Botox to narrow that lower part of the face,” the doctor told Daily Mail.
Though the focus is currently on Hathaway potentially having cosmetic surgery, the star just wrapped filming for Verity in April. The psychological romance thriller stars Hathaway as Verity Crawford, a bestselling author whose shocking past is uncovered by a colleague.
The flick hits theaters in May 2026.