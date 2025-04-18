Anne Hathaway Wows Fans With 'Stunning' New Face at Ralph Lauren Fashion Show: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at Ralph Lauren’s intimate Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. Though her beauty has always been considered timeless, fans raved that the Princess Diaries actress looked “stunning” with a new, fresh face.

As Hathaway sat in the front row, she was captured with subtle glam and zero wrinkles. Despite not confirming any cosmetic surgery, social media users suggested her altered face was the result of Botox.