15 Stars Reveal How to Get Over Your Broken Heart: Taylor Swift, Johnny Depp and More
Cameron Diaz
"When I was going through a bit of a heartbreak … I said to a friend, 'Wow, this really hurts!' And he said to me, 'That just shows you what your capacity for loving is.' I would rather have my heart broken a thousand times than never to love at all," said Cameron Diaz.
George Clooney
"I've had some absolutely great relationships and some not-so-great relationships. I've been in some relationships where I've felt terribly alone," George Clooney shared. "Just because you're with someone it doesn't mean you're incredibly happy and complete."
Madonna
"I think work saved me, and I'm very grateful that I had work to do … Life is an adjustment. It's different … there are pros and cons, but I feel good now," Madonna said.
Lady Gaga
"I learned that my sadness never destroyed what was great about me. You just have to go back to that greatness, find that one little light that's left," Lady Gaga opened up. "I'm lucky I found one little glimmer stored away."
Rihanna
Rihanna said, "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself. Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever. You'll find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!"
Blake Shelton
Good things come in waves, said country singer Blake Shelton, who advised to be like a surfer and wait for the next wave. "It's amazing how quickly life can turn around for you. It has for me."
Taylor Swift
"The more you live your life and create new habits, you get used to not having a text message every morning saying, 'Hello, beautiful.' You replace these old habits with new habits … texting friends, planning fun dinner parties and adventures. And then all of a sudden one day you realize you're fine," said Taylor Swift.
Sandra Bullock
"We're all where we're supposed to be. I am exactly where I want to be now. You can't go backward. I'm not going backward. I'm grateful that I'm here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything," Sandra Bullock disclosed.
Gwyneth Paltrow
"I've had a great deal of suffering in my life," Gwyneth Paltrow admitted. "I've had a lot of things happen to me that I don't talk about in the press. I've had a lot of really heartbreaking, difficult things. But all those things have strengthened my resolve to make the best of my life."
Jennifer Aniston
"There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something that comes to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain," Jennifer Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt, said.
Reese Witherspoon
"You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame, You know? And I'm certainly guilty of it. [But] look at yourself and go, 'What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?' And that's the painful work you have to get through to hopefully get some real-life knowledge out of it," Reese Witherspoon said.
Johnny Depp
"Growing old is unavoidable, but never growing up is possible. I believe you can retain certain things from your childhood if you protect them — certain traits, certain places where you don't let the world go," Johnny Depp shared. "You can change the way you look at things."
Anne Hathaway
"Goodness, it was a bad relationship," Anne Hathaway confessed. "It was an embarrassing breakup. But I think that a bad love experience is no reason to fear a new love experience."
Jennifer Lopez
"You've got to love yourself first. You've got to be OK on your own before you're OK with someone else. You've got to value yourself and know you're worth everything," Jennifer Lopez said.
Priyanka Chopra
"Life's short ... there's so much to give, there are so many people in it, so much beauty in it," said Priyanka Chopra, adding, "My mother tells me that a story has to move forward. You're not supposed to read one chapter over and over again. You turn the chapter and you go on to the next experience, whether it's a film, the next person, the next city, or life."