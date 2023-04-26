Anneliese Van Der Pol Claims 'Racism' Played a Part in Initial 'That's So Raven' Casting

“It wasn’t called That’s So Raven at all," she explained about going into the first audition. “At the time, Raven wasn’t the lead. She was the sidekick. They were looking for a lead and I came in to audition for the lead. I think the character’s name was Molly. I auditioned and a couple other people auditioned. I didn't get the part — somebody else got the part."

The 38-year-old explained that The Cheetah Girls alum was originally taking on the best friend role until the casting directors saw just how talented she was. “When they filmed, they realized Raven was the funniest one and had a following, and so they bumped her up to first position, and then they started auditioning people again,” van der Pol noted.